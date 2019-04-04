New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Expansion With Hudson News To >15,000 Outlets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverages and lifestyles company today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Hudson News to expand New Age's healthy beverage portfolio throughout the Northeast and in select key national accounts.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Agreement encompasses the entire New Age brand portfolio, adding 15,000+ retail accounts to be serviced weekly across 11 states throughout the Northeast

Hudson News services all major retailers in the Northeast across all channels including alternative channels, airports, and more than 2,500 independents outlets

Hudson News footprint includes 14 warehouses, 400 delivery trucks, and more than 2,000 merchandisers and is one of the preeminint direct-store-distribution services in the country

The distribution agreement between Hudson News and New Age Beverages Corporation represents the most significant penetration of New Age's brands in the Northeast to date as New Age expands its brand portfolio nationally. Hudson News will now be selling and distributing the entire New Age portfolio across major retail accounts including convenience, airports, drug chains, traditional grocery, and mass channels. Hudson News also features a growing e-commerce platform to expand to the growing independent market within their distribution territory. The partnership with Hudson News also allows for the expansion beyond the Northeast to national accounts that Hudson News currently services including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Costco, Target, CVS, Ahold Delhaize banners, Walmart, Walgreens, Hudson News and other outlets.

Michael Cunningham, Vice-President Sales at New Age mentioned, "The partnership with Hudson News represents another major step forward for New Age and our brand portfolio. Many of our brands have recently become the number one perforiming brands in their segments per point of distribution. 2019 will be the first year that they will be available in national distribution. Now with the new alliance with Hudson News, more consumers will be able to purchase the full portfolio of New Age's healthier and better-for-you brands in retailers and market areas we have never been in before."

Parsippany, NJ-based Hudson News Distributors' was founded in 1918 and has nearly 100 years of history and distribution expertise. Today the company has more than 4,000 employees, revenue in excess of $450 million, and is the 2nd largest distributor of books and magazines in the United States. The group completes over 15,000 weekly store visits with a 2,000 person strong sales and merchandising force that will now be expanding the New Age portfolio of healthy products including Búcha Live Kombucha, Xing Tea, Marley, and Coco-Libre, and others throughout their system.

Tom Dowdy, Chief Revenue Officer for Hudson News Distributors, commented, "Husdon News is one of the most powerful direct-to-store distribution networks in the country, and we are delighted to be adding New Age's healthy beverage portfolio to our mix. We are highly selective in whom we partner with, and we felt New Age was a great fit for us and for our customers. Hudson News has tremendous market reach and in-store marketing and merchandising capabilities across a wide array of channels and customer types. We are excited to marshal those resources behind the New Age brands and expect significant contribution from their addition to our system."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring, educating consumers to live healthy. The Company is the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems. The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the Company's future growth and expansion in China, Japan and other Asian markets. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa

MULTIPLY

Tel: 202-292-4566

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly

Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com



New Age Beverages Corporation:

Greg Gould

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tel 303-289-8655

GGould@NewAgeBev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541033/New-Age-Beverages-Corporation-Announces-Expansion-With-Hudson-News-To-15000-Outlets