Grahams Natural, an Australian Skin Care Company, is Now Available at 1,000 Lloyds Pharmacy Stores in the UK

Grahams Natural Skin Care Products Sold Out at Lloyds Pharmacy Stores in Just 48 Hours

NERANG, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Geoff and Shannon Graham, a husband and wife team who founded Grahams Natural, an Australian therapeutic skin care company, are pleased to announce that they have entered an exclusive partnership with Lloyds Pharmacy in the UK.

After bringing their three scientifically-formulated products that are used to treat Eczema, Psoriasis and Rosacea to 1,000 Lloyds Pharmacy stores, the Grahams' products sold out in just 48 hours.

To learn more about Grahams Natural and their line of skin care products, please visit https://grahamsnatural.com.au/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Geoff Graham is no stranger to skin conditions. He has endured a lifetime of pain and suffering, starting when he was 3 months old and was reported as one of the worst cases of eczema ever seen in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. It wasn't until his son Ryan was born and also developed severe eczema that Geoff took matters into his own hands and formulated a unique cream and oil that would help Ryan.

Since launching Grahams Natural, Geoff and his wife Shannon have always been on the forefront of innovation, ingredients and regulations. They are proud to be an Australian first as they have taken their formulas to next level of scientific proof with their clinically proven ingredients that are chemical and steroid free. They have also developed a line specifically for babies and children with eczema that the spokesperson said has had amazing results.

"These are not just moisturisers, they are game changers as the products from Grahams Natural are formulated to treat inflammation, hydrate and fight the bacteria on the skin," the spokesperson noted, adding that approximately 20 million people in the UK alone are currently suffering from Eczema, Psoriasis and Rosacea.

Due to their success in the UK, the QLD Government, TIQ (Trade and Investment QLD) and Minister of Export, The Honourable QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has invited Geoff and Shannon to the Innovation Forum in London on April 12, along with a photo call at a Lloyds Pharmacy.

"This is a very exciting time for us to be recognised and involved with the QLD government to share our unique innovation to the world leaders," Shannon said.

"Partnering exclusively with Lloyds Pharmacy into 1,000 stores and selling out in 48 hours also shows us that skin problems are so prevalent in the UK and the need for a solution that is steroid free. It is mind boggling to imagine in the UK that 1 in 3 people suffer from some sort of skin condition."

"We are very excited to share our success stories to the UK," Geoff said. "It has always been my ambition, being a sufferer myself, to help as many people around the world as I can."

To learn more about Geoff Graham's story, please check out this YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLWFEDgO7KY/.

Geoff can be contacted at: info@itchy.net.au

About Grahams Natural:

Grahams Natural is a therapeutic skin care company specialising in natural Eczema, Psoriasis and Rosacea treatments. The company began over 18 years ago to help the founders' young son, who developed severe eczema, to overcome his skin condition. Grahams now sells globally helping thousands of sufferers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://grahamsnatural.com.au/.

Grahams Natural

7 Palings Crt

Nerang, Queensland, Australia 4211

Contact:

Geoff Graham

info@itchy.net.au

+61755961708

SOURCE: Grahams Natural

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541029/Grahams-Natural-an-Australian-Skin-Care-Company-is-Now-Available-at-1000-Lloyds-Pharmacy-Stores-in-the-UK