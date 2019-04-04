sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,665 Euro		+0,04
+0,38 %
WKN: A1H81L ISIN: GB00B63H8491 Ticker-Symbol: RRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,587
10,733
14:46
10,62
10,725
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC23,53+2,80 %
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC10,665+0,38 %