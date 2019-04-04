

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced that it has extended long-term purchase agreement with Rolls-Royce to supply rotating disc quality specialty materials for their Trent engine family. The agreement extends Rolls-Royce and ATI's cooperation through 2029.



'This agreement covers the production of a wide range of critical products used to make Rolls-Royce's next-generation jet engines as well as spare parts for in-service engines. It supports ATI's market-leading alloy development and broad production capabilities, including our iso-thermal forging operations,' said John Sims, Executive Vice President, High Performance Materials and Components Segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX