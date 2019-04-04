Mark Linsz Is The Next Senior Joiner for New Type of Consulting in Financial Services

Reference Point Grows Advisory Board with Another Industry Leader

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point is pleased to announce that Mark Linsz, a highly accomplished financial services industry executive, has joined its growing Advisory Board. Founded in 2002, Reference Point has expanded its client base and service offerings over several years as part of a mission to build out a different type of consulting model for leaders in capital markets, finance and treasury functions, housing finance, fintech and consumer banking. Formerly a Bank of America (BoA) senior executive and BlackRock board member, Mr. Linsz is the newest member to a team of innovative financial services executives helping Reference Point focus on the development and delivery of the firm's unique model (see link for recent joiners).

According to Scott Goeden, Reference Point Managing Partner, "There is a fundamental shift in how financial services organizations source and utilize talent. Our delivery model offers comprehensive consulting from strategy to implementation with practitioners who have 'been there and done that' at very senior levels. Mark Linsz is such a talent, and we're thrilled to have him on our team. He commands enormous respect in our industry, and will be an incredible ambassador for us, exemplifying the values we strive to bring to our clients and to our employees through a culture of integrity, humility, and the drive to perform."

While some services are becoming increasingly commoditized in the consulting industry, experience and subject matter expertise, along with the ability to deploy that talent quickly, remain key levers in creating and sustaining enterprise value. For financial services organizations, having the right talent - both in expertise and experience - is what drives performance. Reference Point's model pairs senior industry practitioners with top-tier consultants to deliver the right insights, execution, and outcomes.

Following decades on the front lines of financial services, Mr. Linsz is currently the senior managing partner and co-founder of My Next Season, while also serving as an independent trustee for Corporate Capital Trust II and as an independent director of CNL Strategic Capital, LLC. His experience and expertise span multiple disciplines in managing capital, liquidity, credit, market and operational risks. He held numerous positions at Chicago Research and Trading Group and Bank of America, including Corporate Treasurer, Global Markets Risk Management Executive, and Chief Risk Officer for EMEA and Asia. He showed his leadership at BoA by helping the bank through one of the most challenging periods in its history, after the acquisition of Merrill Lynch and through the Great Recession. Mr. Linsz also served as director on the boards of BlackRock and Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Linsz said, "I am very excited about Reference Point, both the model and the people that make it work. I have gotten to a point in my career where I can see how combining purpose and performance is key to long-term success for both individuals and organizations. I am pleased to be able to bring that perspective and operating ethos to Reference Point, and, as part of the Advisory Board, I think we will make a great impact in transforming how advisory services can deliver big impacts for financial services going forward."

About Reference Point

Founded in 2002, Reference Point is a boutique strategy, management and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the financial services industry. We understand complexity firsthand, having successfully navigated the challenges faced by global financial services firms. We combine proven expertise and practical experience in a unique consulting model to give clients superior quality, and superior value. Our engagements are led by former industry executives, supported by top-tier consultants. We partner with our clients to assess challenges and opportunities, create practical strategies, and implement new solutions to drive measurable value for them and their organizations. For more information, please visit www.referencepoint.com or contact us at info@referencepoint.com.

