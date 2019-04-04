OneTrust Releases Dates for 25 Additional PrivacyConnect CCPA & GDPR Workshops

PrivacyConnect will host a total of 50 workshops in Q2 2019, connecting privacy and security professionals across the globe

ATLANTA, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,500 customers, today released dates for 25 additional PrivacyConnect CCPA and GDPR global workshops. PrivacyConnect workshops bring together privacy and security professionals to connect, share experiences and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices. In total, OneTrust will host 50 PrivacyConnect workshops in Q2 2019.

PrivacyConnect workshops are free, local events that explore the regulatory requirements and challenges facing today's privacy and security professionals. Workshops dive deep into the CCPA, GDPR, vendor risk management, incident and breach response and more through practitioner-led sessions and interactive hands-on activities.

Workshops dates are now confirmed in the following cities:

Europe : Athens , Copenhagen , Frankfurt , Luxembourg and Prague , in addition to previously-scheduled Q2 events in Amsterdam , Barcelona , Berlin , Bucharest , Budapest , Dublin , Lisbon , London *, Manchester , Paris , Stuttgart and Tel Aviv .

: , , , and , in addition to previously-scheduled Q2 events in , , , , , , , *, , , and . North America : Austin , Baltimore , Dallas *, Detroit , Cleveland , Indianapolis , Kansas City , Miami *, Nashville , Portland , Raleigh , San Diego , St. Louis and Victoria , in addition to previously-scheduled Q2 events in Boston , Charlotte , Columbus , Denver , Los Angeles *, Minneapolis , Philadelphia , Phoenix , Seattle , Toronto and Washington, DC .

: , , *, , , , , *, , , , , and , in addition to previously-scheduled Q2 events in , , , , *, , , , , and . Asia Pacific : Bangalore , Delhi , Hong Kong and Manila , in addition to the previously-scheduled Q2 event in Sydney *.

*In select cities, OneTrust will be hosting an optional, day-two OneTrust Certification Program, the privacy management training course for those seeking to successfully implement and use the OneTrust platform. Each OneTrust module is reviewed at a high level with conceptual lectures, platform demonstrations, and hands-on exercises. Program attendees have the opportunity to become a OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional by completing and passing an exam.

PrivacyConnect workshop attendees can earn 5 CPE credits and OneTrust Certification Program attendees can earn 7.25 CPE credits.

"Throughout our hundreds of workshops over the years, we've consistently heard from privacy and security professionals that PrivacyConnect provides an invaluable opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the CCPA, GDPR and other regulations," said Kabir Barday, Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP) and CEO, OneTrust. "We're excited to launch 25 additional events across new cities and host 50 workshops total this quarter to give even more global practitioners the chance to join the 5,000+ strong PrivacyConnect community and deepen their understanding of today's shifting regulatory landscape."

To register for a PrivacyConnect workshop or OneTrust Certification Program, visit PrivacyConnect.com. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About PrivacyConnect

PrivacyConnect is a global community of privacy and security professionals focused on tools and best practices to implement global privacy laws in practice, specifically the CCPA and GDPR. Through free, local events, ongoing webinars, and an online community, PrivacyConnect enables practitioners to connect, share experiences, and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices. PrivacyConnect brings together thousands of privacy professionals across the globe throughout a 2019 global tour of 100+ events in 80+ international cities. To learn more and register for a free event or webinar, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60+ languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 200+ technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 20 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 local events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 80+ international cities and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

