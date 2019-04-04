Teledyne DALSA: New vision sensor targets error proofing, identification and robotic guidance applications

Teledyne DALSA's new BOA Spot XL delivers performance and capabilities to rival any product in its class

BILLERICA, Mass., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/), a Teledyne Technologies [NYE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, announced today its new low cost BOA Spot XL vision sensors for industrial automation and inspection.



Designed for error proofing, identification, general inspection and robot guidance, BOA Spot XL vision sensors deliver the performance and capabilities to rival any product in its class. The all-in-one BOA Spot XL comes with integrated LED lighting, lens cover and easy-to-use application software, providing high value capabilities at a low cost of ownership. Robust embedded vision tools include positioning, part locating, pattern matching, measuring, feature or defect detection and identifying, including automatic reading of characters (OCR) based on a pre-trained AI (Artificial Intelligence) inference network. Additional features include extensive image preprocessors and advanced calibration for image correction and system coordinate mapping.

"BOA Spot XL vision sensors deliver the performance and capabilities of a sophisticated smart vision system," commented Steve Geraghty, General Manager of Teledyne DALSA's Industrial Imaging Solutions US. "This latest BOA Spot model offers manufacturers the tools and integration flexibility for a wide range of automation and inspection applications."

Inspections using BOA Spot XL vision sensors (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-sensors/boa-spot/) can be triggered by parts in motion or from a PLC after being moved into a stationary position. Compatible protocols, such as Ethernet/IP and PROFINET, provide standard languages for communicating with 3rd party equipment or the factory enterprise.

Thru- and surface-mounting options and a slim form factor lend automation and system developers the benefit of positioning the BOA Spot XL in tight places.

Camera Details & Availability

The BOA Spot XL is available immediately. For more information, including product specifications and ordering details, visit the BOA Spot XL page on the Teledyne DALSA website or contact your Teledyne DALSA regional sales representative. For a downloadable image of the camera, please visit Teledyne DALSA's online media kit (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/news/media-kit/).

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/mv).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

