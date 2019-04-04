Celonis today announced the winners of its customer, partner, and academic awards given out at Celosphere, its first partner and customer conference hosted in Munich. During the award ceremony recipients were honored across thirteen categories for their innovation, approach and proven value in business transformation initiatives.

Customer Award Winners: Co-Innovation (product development) Schukat Electronics Innovation Lufthansa Transformation ABB Deployment Approach Chemours Adoption Approach Siemens Value Driver Vodafone Impact Uber Partner of the Year Award Winners Technology Partner SAP Global Consulting Partner KPMG Regional Consulting Partner Ramax Rising Newcomer Partner zTransforms Academic Award Winners: Thesis Award Student Giacomo Lanciano, Sapienza University of Rome Thesis Award PhD Felix Mannhardt, Eindhoven University of Technology

"This list represents innovators, first-movers, change-makers and value-drivers in organizations around the world across a span of industries," said Alexander Rinke, CEO of Celonis. "We're thrilled to highlight the accomplishments of these deserving winners as examples of partners who are driving the industry and customers who are accelerating their paths to frictionless processes on the road to the superfluid enterprise. The academic winners represent future innovation in the industry which we will always support and lead."

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in business transformation software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.

