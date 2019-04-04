Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions to Open Customer Service Center

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTC PINK: REFG), a leading provider of regulatory-compliant financial services for state-sanctioned marijuana, today announced that it will open a customer service center to serve customers from its recently launched Go! payment system. Following the high response rates, the company will open the center ahead of schedule.

"We knew the customer service center was going to be necessary, we just didn't realize the response to our launch would expedite its necessity," said Jeremy Roberts, CEO of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions. "We've acquired new customers, which we will be announcing in the coming weeks, and the need is there to service state-sanction cannabis patients, users and establishments."

The company believes it is the only fully compliant payment processing system that can serve the financial transactions and banking needs of cannabis establishments in each state it is legally operating. The company has had a lot of response from enterprises that have facilities in more than one state.

"They don't want to have the headaches," continued Mr. Roberts. "We're alleviating their concerns in a fully compliant way."

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.paywithgo.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of REFG to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Corporate Contact

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.

Jeremy Roberts

702-706-7011

hello@paywithgo.com

www.paywithgo.com

SOURCE: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541023/Medical-Cannabis-Payment-Solutions-to-Open-Customer-Service-Center