Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Enters Medical Education Market, Inks Distribution Agreement with American 3B Scientific

New CompuFlo® Epidural Trainer Connects Technique and Intelligence to Improve Trainee Success

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) today enters the medical education market with the introduction of the CompuFlo® Epidural Trainer (CompuFlo Trainer), an instructional instrument that uses pressure sensing technology to improve epidural placement success. The company has signed an agreement to distribute the CompuFlo Trainer with American 3B Scientific, a leading supplier of didactic material for medical education.

A Leap Forward in Anesthesia Instruction

Epidural space insertion is a difficult procedure to master for medical students. Traditional loss of resistance technique requires trainees to rely on subjective factors to identify the space. Studies show on average 60-90 attempts may be necessary to reach an adequate basic skill.1 The CompuFlo Trainer reduces uncertainty with objective measurements that help reduce the number of attempts, build confidence and speed trainee competency for all techniques.

"Entering the medical education market is an important step to position CompuFlo as a new standard of care with the next generation of anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists," said Sharon Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing of Milestone Scientific. "Trainees will improve their epidural placement success and take this new confidence into practice."

The CompuFlo Trainer's patented Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology detects pressure changes imperceptible by touch and presents visual and audible feedback. This intelligence allows the trainee to accurately confirm location and consistently discriminate between false and true loss of resistance in the epidural space where pressure is reduced.

For the first time, instructors, who previously depended on student feedback of their tactile feel during a procedure, are now empowered to empirically monitor needle movement. The CompuFlo Trainer features a visual display of pressure and fluid, as well as a corresponding audible tone for more precise feedback and student guidance. Procedure documentation is also generated to enhance educational discussion and monitor skill development.

Studies have shown Milestone's CompuFlo technology is an effective training tool. In a simulator model of the epidural space, researchers from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston found CompuFlo significantly improves the inexperienced operator success rate. All subjects reported CompuFlo is easier to use than loss of resistance technique. 2

3B Scientific Reach & Distribution

Milestone Scientific's distribution agreement with 3B Scientific covers North, Central and select countries in South America.

Zach Montgomery, Managing Director, American 3B Scientific commented, "Pairing 3B Scientific's didactic learning materials and advanced simulators with CompuFlo's objective verification is a game changer for training. Medical residency programs and simulation labs now have the ultimate training tool to accelerate the epidural procedure's learning curve, which holds big promise not only for training but clinical practice."

3B's customers include universities, schools, ministries or authorities of health and education, hospitals, practitioners, educational and medical distributors, and medical students.

The CompuFlo Epidural Trainer is for training purposes only and not intended for clinical use.

1 D. J. Kopacz, J. M. Neal, and J. E. Pollock, "The regional anesthesia 'learning curve.' What is the minimum number of epidural and spinal blocks to reach consistency?" Regional Anesthesia, vol. 21, no. 3, pp. 182-190, 1996.

2 O. Ghelber, R. Gebhard, J. Katz, M. Rabb, C. Hagberg. The CompuFlo®* helps unexperienced operators identify the epidural space in a simulator model. European Journal of Anaesthesiology (EJA): June 2006 Volume 23 Issue p 242. *predicate device

About Milestone Scientific Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical device company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541009/Milestone-Scientific-Enters-Medical-Education-Market-Inks-Distribution-Agreement-with-American-3B-Scientific