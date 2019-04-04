New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreement with Block Scientific, a leading clinical laboratory equipment company, to provide 3D product models through its AR eCommerce platform.

NexTech is currently completing 2D to 3D conversion of Block Scientific's initial three laboratory products which include Medica Corporation's EasyRA, a fully automated clinical chemistry analyzer; Thermo Scientific Indiko Plus Clinical and Specialty Chemistry System; and Siemens Dimension EXL 200, an integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay analyzer. Following the conversion, customers will be able to view these three products in full 3D on the Block Scientific website, with 360-degree rotation, and to "place" the products in their facility to understand size and fit before purchase.

"Virtual and augmented reality are set to disrupt the medical products industry in a host of ways, including education, surgical visualizations, and 3D product visualizations. NexTech is very excited to be a part of the transformation happening in the healthcare industry by bringing our web-enabled AR 'Place It' technology into the medical products segment of healthcare with an industry leader like Block Scientific," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech.

"Medical lab equipment is expensive, big, and bulky so to be able to have an AR-3D digital twin for our medical sales reps to bring into doctor's offices or for trade shows is a big benefit for companies like ours," said Jeremy Lindner, President of Block Scientific. "We're also excited to show our lab equipment in AR-3D on our website for new and existing customers to preview."

For almost 40 years Block Scientific has been offering a comprehensive array of analyzers, LC-MS solvents, and reagents made by the leading manufacturers of clinical laboratory equipment in the world including; Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Scientific and others. Block's clients include Agilent Technologies, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Johnson & Johnson and many others.

Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in augmented reality online and in-store by 2020. NexTech is building out its AR and AI eCommerce offerings, which include using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator that can be programed to be used for eCommerce or for education in the medical device market.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D-AR, AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state of the art, 3D-AR/AI solution for $79/mo. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform.

