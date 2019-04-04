Webinar: The Top Trends Takeaways from 3 Industrial Conferences: Hannover Messe, ProMat, Automate Date: April 17, 2019 (Wednesday) Time: 10:30 a.m. U.S. EDT Length of Webinar: 45 minutes, plus 15-minute question-and-answer session Presenters: ABI Analysts Stuart Carlaw, Dominique Bonte, Dimitris Mavrakis, Ryan Martin, Pierce Owen, Nick Finill, and Rian Whitton

Hannover Messe 2019 in Germany expects to have more than 6,500 exhibitors and 220,000 visitors. ProMat forecasts 1,000 exhibitors and visitors from 115 countries while Automate anticipates 450 exhibitors; these two co-located conferences will be held in Chicago.

Expectations are immensely high from these three top industrial conferences in terms of technological innovations, especially when the manufacturing landscape is undergoing a sea change of digital transformations.

The industrial landscape is rapidly changing because of global competition, lack of energy, an insufficient labor pool, a convoluted supply chain and global sourcing environment, as well as high amounts of customization put pressure on tooling and reconfiguration. Furthermore, batch runs are getting smaller, thereby manufacturers are getting less lift out of every order.

This webinar from ABI Researchwill explore the aforementioned issues and identify what the most compelling technological developments were at all three conferences and how they should be maximized.

Our analysts will also give an overview of the must-have technologies needed for a "lights-out" production line on the factory floor. Technologies such as additive manufacturing, IIoT, edge and cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, augmented reality, production simulation and wireless connectivity all will continue to impact manufacturing, automate it and augment the work and abilities of humans on the shop floor.

Our analysts will also answer these questions:

What technology trends were on fire at all three conferences and why?

What companies should you explore and why?

What companies and technologies did not meet expectations?

What pitfalls should be avoided when implementing digital transformations?

What are best practices to follow when implementing digital transformations?

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/top-trends-takeaways-3-industrial-conferences-hannover-messe-promat-and-automate-2019/

Below are recent research deliverables from ABI Research's Industrial Solution, which help manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs:

Generative Design Total Lifetime Value Calculator this total lifetime value report provides a comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with payback period analysis and total lifetime value analysis to offer unparalleled insight into the appropriate deployment strategy of generative design.

Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications this application analysis report examines what ABI Research considers to be the most significant trends and developments related to Additive Manufacturing.

Digital Factory Data this market data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services.

Mobile Robots: Autonomy Solution Providers this application analysis report ABI Research provides analysis and competitive assessment of Autonomy Solution Providers (ASPs), who have managed to drive robotics adoption beyond traditional environments.

Generative Design Vendors Competitive Assessment this competitive assessment ranked 9 major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens, based on ABI Research's proven unbiased innovation/implementation criteria framework.

