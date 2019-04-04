MYM Launches Updated 2019 Strategic Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or "The Company") is pleased to announce it has updated its 2019 strategic plan. The updated plan can be found at the Company's website, mym.ca, under the "Investors" tab. Highlights include MYM plans for global cultivation, extraction, distribution, and the creation of unique brands.

MYM is positioning itself to become a global leader in cannabis, hemp, and seed cultivation through a variety of global partnerships in agricultural friendly zones around the world. We bring to each partnership our expertise in cultivation (indoor, outdoor & greenhouse), and extraction combined with global distribution and unique brands allowing us to leverage our knowledge worldwide.

By creating strategic geographic partnerships around the world, MYM is in a prime position to take advantage of cultivating in low cost regions while distributing in high revenue regions thereby maximizing profits.

In addition to information indicated in the plan, we are in the midst of negotiating a number of agreements for cannabis and hemp production and distribution in North America, South America and the South Pacific. The Company anticipates these will be announced shortly.

"Key additions to senior management offer an opportunity to focus the Company's efforts on new projects around the globe," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "Our updated plan includes a targeted focus on low-cost cannabis and hemp production sites across the globe while distributing into countries with high revenue potential thereby maximizing profits."

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

