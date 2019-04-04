Electronics Extreme from Thailand Appoints OffGamers as its Official Distributor for EXcash

OffGamers is Authorized to Sell EXcash for Three Countries: Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR , MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / OffGamers is pleased to announce that Electronics Extreme from Thailand has appointed the company as the official distributor for EXcash. OffGamers will be authorized to sell EXcash for three countries: Singapore (SGD), Philippines (PHP) and Malaysia (MYR).

To learn more about this exciting new partnership as well as more about Electronics Extreme and EXcash, please visit https://www.offgamers.com/game/ragnarok%20online%20(ex%20cash).

ELECTRONICS EXTREME (EXE) was founded in 2014, with a management team comprised of over 15 years-experienced veterans in the gaming industry and more than 200 staffs who understand the needs of fellow gamers. With their main mission and determination of "Providing fun and happiness to our customers with better gaming experience", Electronics Extreme has already become a leading online game publisher in Thailand.

Moreover, they have expanded to the Southeast Asia market in 2017. Their next mission is to develop new game titles for Southeast Asia and the global market.

Electronics Extreme is behind a number of PC Games, including Ragnarok Online, Infestation, Battle Carnival and Cabal Online; they have also published mobile games like Weapons of the Gods and Immortal Warrior Extreme.

"OffGamers will serve as a great platform for Electronics Extreme's EXcash to be sold to players in the 3 mentioned countries. They has earned a well-deserved reputation for their commitment to their customers and clients, including their 24/7 customer service and support. With partners around Asia, OffGamers has accumulated the necessary experience to provide our players a seamless experience," said the spokesperson from Electronics Extreme.

"We have our customer service teams running on shifts, in order to make sure that all our worldwide transactions and customers' needs are effectively handled," the spokesperson noted, adding that if there should be any unforeseen issues, gamers can be assured that they will definitely be attended to.

In addition, the team at OffGamers is committed to providing regionally localized payment methods - so far, they have more than 200 localized payment methods that are available to their valued customers. This will offer customers an enhanced shopping freedom and flexibility, the spokesperson noted.

About Electronics Extreme:

Founded in 2014. Electronics Extreme comprises of veterans in the gaming industry, with a collective experience of 15 years. Adhering strongly to their motto of "Providing fun and happiness to our customers with better gaming experience", Electronics Extreme has strived forward and established its position as Thailand's leading online game publisher. For more information, please visit https://extreme.co.th/.

About OffGamers:

With 14 years of industry experience, OffGamers is one of the pioneers amongst the global MMORPG distribution service providers. From its establishment in 2004, OffGamers has since become one of the foremost gaming service providers, supporting more than 3,000 games and facilitating over 4 million users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.offgamers.com/.

Contact:

Karyn Thng

karyn@my.offgamers.com

+6019 2124536

SOURCE: OffGamers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541040/Electronics-Extreme-from-Thailand-Appoints-OffGamers-as-its-Official-Distributor-for-EXcash