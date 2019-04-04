AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Partners with C3RN and Veterans Alternative Healing to Launch Veterans Health and Cannabis Citizen Science Study

Survey Seeks to Improve Medical Access to Cannabis for Veterans

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / In an effort to explore how medical cannabis can help veterans, AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN ), a cannabis company that is developing cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities, announced that it has partnered with the Veterans Health and Cannabis Citizen Science Study in Massachusetts. The research is led by Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN) and UMass Dartmouth Charlton College of Business in collaboration with Veterans Alternative Healing (VAH).

The Veterans Health and Cannabis Citizen Science Study seeks to understand veterans' current health status, treatment regimens and medications, current use of cannabis, and issues related to the quality of life, access to insurance options, service history and demographics. In addition to contributing to policy and advocacy through this study, participants will be able to see their results and how they compare to others who take the survey. Veterans who participate in the study will also receive discounts at partner medical cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts, including AmeriCann's preferred partner BASK . The survey is open to all U.S. veterans nationwide: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AmeriCannVets

"We are proud to be a partner of this important research with C3RN and Veterans Alternative Healing," says Tim Keogh, CEO of AmeriCann. "These organizations are doing incredible work to remove the stigma around medical cannabis and increase education and access for all, especially our veterans. We look forward to seeing what this study finds and how it can be helpful to veterans."

The study tools were designed with input from a researchers at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, UMass Dartmouth, and C3RN's team of researchers, data scientists, and industry experts. The study was approved by the UMass Dartmouth Institutional Review Board (IRB) and findings are planned to be published in a leading peer-reviewed journal and other leading conferences and forums.

"Cannabis has the potential to benefit thousands of veterans," says Dr. Marion McNabb, CEO of C3RN. "Our research will help us further understand the medical uses of cannabis as a treatment for many conditions veterans suffer from, including chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety and depression. We are grateful for the support of our partners like AmeriCann for helping to make Massachusetts the hub of medical cannabis research."

AmeriCann, through its preferred partner BASK, previously partnered with C3RN on a first-of-its-kind anonymous national cannabis consumer and patient survey, with a focus on the Massachusetts market. Through the pilot project in September 2018, researchers found that 73 percent of BASK patients are using cannabis to reduce the use of unwanted prescription medications. Common health conditions treated with medical cannabis patients included chronic pain, anxiety, and depression.

The veterans study was launched at the Cannabis Advancement Conference on Sunday, March 3, at District Hall in Boston. The conference was the first event of the six-part Cannabis Advancement Series designed to eliminate the stigma around cannabis. The event series is led by Veterans Alternative Healing (VAH), C3RN and Joint Venture & Co. The second event will be held on April 18 in Holyoke, Mass and will focus on social equity in the cannabis industry. Preliminary data from the Veterans study will also be presented on April 18. To learn more about the Veterans Citizen Science Study or Cannabis Advancement Event Series and how to get involved as a participant, event sponsor, or partner, visit: https://cannacenterofexcellence.org/veteran or https://vahinc.org/

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Cannabis Center (MCC), a one million square foot sustainable cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Freetown, Massachusetts. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to open and be ready for cannabis cultivation, processing, and infused product production in the summer of 2019. AmeriCann intends to open similar facilities in states in which cannabis is legal for medical and adult use.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN ) is a cannabis company that is focused on developing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and implementing proprietary agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) for a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann will use greenhouse technology which is superior to the current industry standard of growing cannabis in warehouse facilities under artificial lights. According to industry experts, by capturing natural sunlight, greenhouses use 25 percent fewer lights, and utility bills are up to 75 percent less than in typical warehouse cultivation facilities. As such, AmeriCann's Cannopy System enables cannabis to be produced with a greatly reduced carbon footprint, making the final product less expensive. Additionally, greenhouse construction costs are nearly half of warehouse construction costs.

More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo .

About Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN)

Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN) is a public benefit corporation based out of Somerville, MA that specializes in providing high-quality research and analytic services related to the impacts of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis. As a social justice-oriented research and analytics company, C3RN specializes in designing, monitoring, and evaluating models of integrating adult-use and medical cannabis to positively impact social, clinical, and public health outcomes. C3RN has over 80 years of collective experience in cannabis, healthcare, life sciences, chemistry, public health, data science, and academic research. C3RN provides cannabis and health research and data analytic services, and consulting around cultivation, extraction, life sciences, technology, and medical cannabis patient care. C3RN runs a monthly Cannabis Science, Education, and Networking series in Massachusetts to showcase the latest cannabis innovations, evidence, and best practices. For more information about C3RN's research, events, and services, please visit: www.cannaresearchnetwork.com . Contact Dr. Marion McNabb, CEO of C3RN at marion@c3researchnetwork.com for more information.

About Veterans Alternative Healing (VAH)

Veterans Alternative Healing provides education, services, support, advocacy and opportunities for and to veterans interested in utilizing alternative healing approaches and methodologies in treating ailments or conditions which affect them mentally, physically, emotionally, or psychologically thereby reducing the use of opiates and other pharmacological drugs used to suppress and temporarily manage pain, symptoms, and mental health concerns without stigma. Learn more at https://vahinc.org/

About Joint Venture & Co (JVC)

Joint Venture & Co is a Boston-based business development agency partnering up with entrepreneurs, non-profits, and small businesses to facilitate their communications needs, increase their market value and brand exposure. They take a holistic approach to position their client's message and mission to a standard of influence, trust and integrity. https://jointvco.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would,""may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which the Company recently filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Contact Information:

Corporate:

AmeriCann, Inc.

1550 Wewatta Street

2nd Floor

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 862-9000

info@americann.co

www.americann.co

@ACANinfo on Twitter

@AmeriCann on Facebook

@AmeriCannInc on Instagram

AmeriCann, Inc on LinkedIn

Media:

Teak Media + Communication

Sarah Gledhill

Sarah@teakmedia.com

617-269-7171

SOURCE: AmeriCann, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541007/AmeriCann-Partners-with-C3RN-and-Veterans-Alternative-Healing-to-Launch-Veterans-Health-and-Cannabis-Citizen-Science-Study