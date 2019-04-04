DreamerSolutions.co: Former High School Dropout Launches New Creative Marketing Agency at the Age of 21

RickySupreme, Also Known As Ricardo DeLara, Founded DreamerSolutions.co

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / RickySupreme, a.k.a. Ricardo DeLara, is pleased to announce the launch of his new creative marketing agency DreamerSolutions.co.

To learn more about DreamerSolutions.co and sign up for a free 15-minute consultation with RickySupreme, please visit https://squareup.com/appointments/book/HKFDR4SY0EBRN/dreamer-solutions?ig_ix=true/.

As a spokesperson for RickySupreme noted, after dropping out of high school at 16, he went on to launch his first rap blog, and e-commerce store. He eventually got his G.E.D on his own terms and enrolled into college a year early, at 17. As a teenager, RickySupreme worked hard to learn all he could about marketing and social media, and now-just a few years later at age 21-he is busy carving out a name for himself in the creative marketing agency industry.

"Through Dreamer Solutions, RickySupreme is now working with e-commerce stores big and small such as NuestCosmetics and AftermarketEssentials as well as popular music acts such as billboard charting Genesis Jones and recent Sony signee EmoneyOne11," the spokesperson noted, adding that he continues to spend time on his underground rap blog, RapHQ, that has interviewed many people over the years, including Mac Miller and The Game producer Sapp, Nike collaborator and visual artist Distortedd as well as Tyla Yaweh who just got off tour with Post Malone.

"RickySupreme does not limit himself to which clients he will take on; he is actively working with a few family based businesses and is trying to work with more such as law firms, gyms, chiropractors and plumbers. He is actively working on helping prison reform and anti gang organizations, and advocates that education never ends."

For example, as the spokesperson noted, RickySupreme has a meeting in the near future with one of the biggest players responsible for putting Amendment 4 on the Florida ballot-the Amendment that restored voting rights to felons, to see exactly what the next steps are now that lawmakers are trying to put stipulations on it.

To say that RickySupreme is staying very busy is the understatement of the year; he recently wrote a guest post on artist monetization for the popular publication RapFest, and he hopes to make more guest posts in the coming months.

RickySupreme also stays quite busy with social media management-he is highly active on Twitter and also on Instagram at Instagram.com/rickysupreme. He also plans to release a book this summer on how to open a successful e-commerce store titled "Pack Theory."

For those who would like to learn more about RickySupreme, they are welcome to sign up for his email newsletter for weekly marketing tips over at dreamersolutions.co; there, they can also watch for updates about his "Pack Theory" book.

About DreamerSolutions.co:

DreamerSolutions.co is a new creative marketing agency that was created and launched by RickySupreme, a 21-year-old entrepreneur and consultant. For more information, and to sign up for weekly marketing tips, please visit www.dreamersolutions.co.

