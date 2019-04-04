Agari Partner Power Program recognized for channel-focused strategy

Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Agari Partner Power a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

"Agari's global purpose is to protect digital communications to ensure humanity prevails over evil," said Armen Najarian, CMO, Agari. "Our partners play a critical role in that mission, and our 5-Star rating in the 2019 CRN Partner Program Guide honors them as much as it honors Agari. We will continue driving global adoption of the next-generation Agari Secure Email Cloud together with our partners so that they can achieve meaningful success, too."

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Agari Partner Power is a tiered channel program designed to offer attractive performance-based incentives and enablement to resellers globally. The program provides qualified channel partners with incentives and support based on their commitment to Agari and its customers, including deeper product discounts, training programs and sales enablement, dedicated account support, and a modern partner experience-including a partner portal and inclusion in the Agari global sales kickoff.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"The email security market is growing rapidly because email remains the top threat vector for cyberattacks," said Mandeep Khera, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Marketing. "Our channel partners play a significant role in capturing the market with Agari's industry leading solutions and channel-friendly programs."

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

