Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the participation of its science and nutrition experts at upcoming, distinguished conferences around the world. Speaking on a wide variety of topics, these experts come from a staff of more than 300 International scientists and PhDs, the Nutrition Advisory Board and Herbalife Nutrition Institute members.

"Our investments in research, technology and education continue to strengthen our voice in the health and wellness industry," said John Agwunobi, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., Co-President and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. "Our accomplished team of science and nutrition leaders are committed to high-quality product results and safety, and our research findings will showcase how we continue to build premier nutrition products."

Herbalife Nutrition experts will participate at the following events:

International Conference of the Science of Botanicals Annual Meeting, Oxford, MS (April 8-10)

Troy Smillie, Principal Scientist, Research Botanicals, will present a poster on the "Estimated Intakes of Hydroxyanthracene Derivatives (HADs) from Consumption of Drinkable Aloe Vera Ingredients."

Kristy Appelhans, M.S., N.M.D., Sr. Director, Global Post-Market Medical Surveillance, will present a poster on "Examining the Association Between Green Tea Supplement Consumption, Liver Biomarkers, and Adverse Event Reports in the U.S."

International Congress of Geriatrics and Gerontology: 1st Symposium on Nutrition in the 3rd Age, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia-April 10-12

Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor the event, and Nutrition Advisory Board Member, Felipe Melgar, M.D. will present on "Inflammation: Relationship with Nutrition."

26th European Congress on Obesity, Glasgow, Scotland (April 28-May 1)

Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor and organize a session on "Improving eating habits and recommendations for health and wellness in the 21 st century."

century." Herbalife Nutrition Institute member, Adam Drenowski, Ph.D., and Director for Center of Public Health Nutrition at the University of Washington, will present on "Dietary Nutrition Density: How to Stop the Global Obesity Epidemic."

Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Member, Carel le Roux, Ph.D., and Chair of Experimental Pathology at University College Dublin, will present on "How the Gut Talks to the Brain."

American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting, Orlando, FL (May 28-June 1)

Sports nutrition experts from Herbalife Nutrition will be on site to engage with sports nutrition and physiology researchers, educators, and students in attendance at the Company's exhibit booth #432.

American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting, Baltimore, MD (June 8-11)

Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.N., will host a satellite panel presentation on June 7, from 8a.m. to 12p.m., with four international speakers presenting on "The Global Nutrition Transition: From Prebiotics to Probiotics to Postbiotics in the Global Epidemic of Age-Related Chronic Diseases." Herbalife Nutrition has sponsored satellite panels for the last six years.

Senior Manager of Global Product Science Safety, Research and Development, Simon Sum, D.C.N., R.D.N., ACSM-CPT, F.A.N.D., will give a presentation on "The Nutrient Density of USDA's Sample Menu Measured by the Nutrition Rich Food Index."

The Herbalife Nutrition Scholarship winner will be recognized at the American Nutrition Society award ceremony and at the Global Research Council reception, sponsored by Herbalife Nutrition.

US-China Seminar on Dietary Supplements, Health Foods and Herbal Medicines: Regulations, Standards and GMP Requirements, Shanghai, China (June 18)

Herbalife Nutrition will co-sponsor the seminar organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE); and Dr. Qunyi Zheng, Chairman, Senior Vice President, Herbalife China, will present on the "Industry of Dietary Supplements Containing Herbal Extracts in China."

