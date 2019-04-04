sprite-preloader
04.04.2019
ACCESSWIRE

Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the NDC Exhibition 2019

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that it will attend the National Distribution & Contracting (NDC) Exhibition 2019 from April 7 to 9 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The company will showcase its Dynatronics® and Hausmann product lines to dealers during the exhibition. The three-day conference includes a tradeshow with over 1,000 attendees, education sessions, and networking opportunities.

"NDC is a healthcare supply chain company that is a key partner in our distribution channel," stated Dr. Christopher von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. "We have featured our Hausmann brand at the NDC Exhibition for many years, and this will be our first opportunity to include brands from the Dynatronics product line. We expect to build relationships with new and existing dealers during the event."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations
Jim Ogilvie
(801) 727-1755
jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
Like Dynatronics on Facebook
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn
Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540986/Dynatronics-to-Attend-the-NDC-Exhibition-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE