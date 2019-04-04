Yealink launches a global roadshow, to exhibit the latest T5 Business Phone Series that set a new standard in IP desktop phone excellence

With its iconic T5 Business Phone Series with full-screen audio & video, Yealink changes the rules of how the world communicates in the enterprise office environment

XIAMEN, China, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink embarks on a global roadshow in 7 countries, showcasing the state-of-the-art New T5 Business Phone Series. The T5 Business Phone Series offers a breakthrough IP desktop phone portfolio, making smart desktop collaboration for enterprise offices, easier than ever before.

The huge success of Yealink's T2 and T4 series resulted in Yealink ranking No. 1 in the global SIP phone shipments market. Considering the rapidly changing trends in the business communications industry, and to address the growing collaboration needs of its customers, Yealink introduced the T5 Business Phone Series.

The series has seven distinctive phone models with an ergonomic design, intuitive feature key layout and intelligent features like the Yealink Acoustic Shield. The T5 Business Phone Series offers perfect desktop collaboration solutions for businesses of all sizes

During the global roadshow, Yealink will present the T5 Business Phone Series in the following countries: USA, Germany, Australia, Canada, England, France, and the Netherlands.

According to Leo Huang, Yealink's VP of Sales, the T5 Business Phone Series offers a future-proof solution with the latest features of Yealink's cutting-edge technology.

Unified communication and collaboration are no longer a niche requirement - every single enterprise office relies on them to thrive in the industry. As a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, Yealink is committed to bringing worldwide customers with the best IP endpoints that deliver superior use experience and believes that the introduction of T5 Business Phone Series will offer the best personalized collaboration experience and enhance productivity and team performance

With its enriched features, the T5 Business Phone Series is instantly recognizable as a sharp new version of the Yealink's popular SIP phone series.

Yealink's Acoustic Shield Technology enables the T5 Business Phone Series to deliver distraction-free voice clarity by suppressing the background noise. It is ideal for busy workspaces, especially for an open office environment. This massively increases the productivity of remote meetings.

Equipped with all-inclusive features, large color touchscreen and intuitive hard keys layout, the T5 Business Phone Series allows quick discussions and fast decision making. All in all, this means more versatility for an enterprise environment.

Having an adjustable HD camera, the T5 Business Phone Series provides business-quality, affordable HD video conferencing solutions to busy professionals. The smart video phone VP59 has a 1080p full HD camera while the smart business phone T58A supports 720p HD video with an optional Yealink USB camera CAM50.

The T5 Business Phone Series supports seamless call switch over between desktop phone and the cordless DECT handset. This provides limitless flexibility and scalability.

Built-in 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi, frees busy professionals from restricting to an inconvenient location. While the built-in Bluetooth 4.2 for mobile phone connection and wireless headset helps to save battery life. These improved features dramatically increase connectivity options at the workplace.

Yealink's Product Director Lee says, "Yealink's global roadshow aims to provide a unique platform to businesses. It is an opportunity to understand how the T5 Business Phone Series can serve as a powerful communications solution to enhance key business relationships."

About Yealink:

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

