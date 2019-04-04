Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market to Reach US$ 2,842.61 Mn by 2023 End - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, HAMBURG, Germany and TOKYO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Research Report 2019", is the newly published report by QY Research, which provides thorough insights of the global inkjet printers market for the assessment period of 5-years, i.e. between 2018 and 2025. The uniqueness of this report lies in its special coverage of top manufacturers in China, North America, Japan and Europe including Eastern and Western Europe. After examining the market in detail, the expert team of analysts have come to a conclusion that the global industrial inkjet printers market is expected to reach at US$ 2,842.61 Mn in 2023 from US$ 2,080.86 Mn in 2018, by registering a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.4% throughout the projected period.

Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Key Players

United Barcode Systems, Videojet, Citronix, Markem-Imaje, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Domino, Kortho, Weber Marking, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Hitachi, Control Print, Keyence, Matthews Marking Systems, Linx, Anser Coding, Zanasi, Iconotech, ITW, Ebs Ink-Jet Systeme, Kba-Metronic, and Leibinger are the leading companies that are operating in the global industrial inkjet printers market.

Net Sales of the Control Print Standalone at Rs 43.96 Cr. In December 2018, up by 4.44% Y-o-Y

In December 2018, the net sales of the Control Print were Rs 43.96 Cr. from Rs. 42.09 Cr. in December 2017. The firm earnings per share have decreased in December 2018 to Rs. 3.20 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2017. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization was Rs. 10.74 Cr. in December 2018 which went down to 12.68% from Rs. 12.30 Cr. in December 2017. On February 5, 2019, the shares of the Control Print were closed at 262.35 and has given -36.78% returns during the last six months and -42.63% during the last twelve months.

Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the factors such as rapid industrialization across the globe, and growing demand of printers from various end-use industries such as food and beverages, and pharmaceutical is expected to drive the growth of global market for industrial inkjet printers in the near future. As compared to conventional printers, inkjet printers require less ink and provide high speed along with quick drying ink features. This particular factor helps in rising the demand for the industrial inkjet printers in the years to come. The rising penetration of the advertisement is likely to create a positive impact on the growth of the global industrial inkjet printers market in the near future.

Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Segmental Analysis

The application segment of the industrial inkjet printers are segmented into Healthcare Industry, Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceutical, while type segment is sub-segmented into DOD and CIJ.

Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Forecast by Regions

Due to rapid industrialization, Asia Pacific is expected to witnesses a significant growth during the predicted period. North America market for industrial inkjet printers is likely to grow at a moderate rate in the near future. Europe is also expected to witness a promising growth over the forecasted period.

