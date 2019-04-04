A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on unwrapping packaging industry market innovations and updates 2019. This article sheds light upon some of the key trends and challenges to expect in the packaging industry this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005451/en/

Packaging industry innovations and market updates 2019. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global packaging industry is booming with rising demands especially from developing economies. Factors including the development of retail chains, growing urbanization, investment in housing and construction, and the burgeoning healthcare and cosmetics sectors especially in BRIC nations are driving sales growth for the global packaging industry. The rising competition, as well as opportunities to improve offerings, will promote steady growth in the packaging industry over the next five years.

Finding it difficult to keep up with the rapid market changes? We're here to help! Request a free proposal to know how we can help you stay abreast of the latest market trends and gain a first-mover advantage in the industry.

Packaging industry trends and market updates 2019

Packaging industry moves to more customized options

Owing to the busy lifestyle today, consumers continue to crave convenience. This could result in a new level of customization, taking not only personalization of the products but even the packaging industry as a whole to new heights. With the breakthroughs in technology, printing, and data collection, we can soon expect highly personalized and localized packaging formats. Furthermore, the rising concerns relating to global challenges such as shortage of food and water, demands the needs to reduce problems such as food waste. Protective packaging will play a major role in making food safer and more accessible. This will also help serve the need to keep food items fresh for longer during transportation to long distances.

Personalization is impossible unless you deep-dive into customer data and gain a clear understanding about your target customers. Request Free Brochure to know how our customer intelligence solutions can help your business achieve this.

Nanotechnology in packaging industry

Vendors are exploring opportunities for packaging in marketing their products better. Technologies such as NFC, RFID, and LED solutions are expected to offer a new level of interaction, information, and entertainment to consumers. Furthermore, the use of nanotechnology in packaging industry could provide better protection against air and light, improving the shelf-life of products. Nanotechnology in packaging industry could also help promote active packaging. This involves using materials that actually interact with the products' content, fighting microbes, and thereby reducing the risk of foodborne diseases.

Growth of flexible packaging market in GCC

Flexible packaging is currently the fastest growing segment in the global packaging industry and is used in consumer as well as industrial packaging. Currently, the flexible packaging market is observed to be exhibiting strong growth in the GCC region. This growth is driven largely by continuous development in sectors including food, retail, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the increase in personal disposable income and the growth in retail and consumer goods market further add to the growth of the packaging industry in GCC economies.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005451/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us