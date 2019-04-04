Explore How a Connected Future will Transform Marketing at the 20th Anniversary Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Two powerhouse keynote presenters, Penny Baldwin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm, and Alex Goryachev, Senior Director, Innovation Strategy and Programs, Cisco, will discuss how a new technology era enabled by 5G and AI will equip marketers with exciting new ways to engage and interact with customers, as well as innovate and disrupt as never before.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846963/Frost_Sullivan_Marketing_technology.jpg

To register and download the event agenda for the 20th AnniversaryMarketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.marketingmindxchange.com

In her opening keynote, CMO Insights: The Future of Marketing with 5G and AI, Baldwin will share her insights on how a fast-approaching smart, connected future will alter and change the way marketers communicate with customers. She will explain why the advent of cutting-edge technologies brings an evolving role for the chief marketing officer, who must now function as growth driver, technologist, CX champion and strategist. Take-aways will include:

Examples of extending marketing's reach across new screens and formats with the always-connected customer

Insight on how new sources of data will drive next-level personalization and targeting

Best practices for creating richer, more immersive experiences to drive deeper audience engagement

In his capstone keynote, Marketing: Perpetual Cycle of Disruption, Goryachev will close out the 20th Anniversary Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange by explaining why, in today's disruptive digital age, marketers must also constantly disrupt themselves to keep up with the rapid pace of technological, regulatory and cultural change. Goryachev believes today's marketers must act more like entrepreneurs in a startup, embracing attitudes of innovation to quickly and creatively pivot and capitalize on the new vagaries of their customers. His presentation will include:

Insight on why marketers can no longer rely on traditional practices amid the relentless disruptions of today's digital economy

Examples of new principles of startup-like innovation that marketers can adopt to make sure their brands survive and thrive…and much more

This highly interactive business-to-business event will offer marketing leaders and senior executives the opportunity to benefit from:

New tools to leverage data and technology for maximum competitive advantage

Dynamic collaboration zones designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed in marketing today

Networking opportunities with peers leading the way in marketing's revolution

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from today's marketing thought leaders. To register for the 20th Anniversary Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit www.marketingmindxchange.com. For more information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com