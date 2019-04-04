Thomas Batterman and Financial Fiduciaries, LLC: Financial Fiduciaries, LLC and Thomas Batterman Offer Scholarship for Students Seeking a Post-Secondary Education in the Field of Finance

Established Financial Expert and Founder of Financial Fiduciaries, LLC, Thomas Batterman is Committed to Ensuring that Deserving Students in the Field of Finance are Supported with the Necessary Financial Assistance to Attend a Post-secondary Institution

WAUSAU, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Thomas Batterman and Financial Fiduciaries, LLC, are proud to announce two academic scholarships with the value of $500 USD each for individuals seeking a post-secondary education in the field of finance.

The scholarships are available to students in the United States who are enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution, candidates must fill out the application accompanied by a 500-word essay. The essay must detail why the candidate is interested in a career in finance, what you hope to accomplish with the scholarship, and your future career goals.

To apply for the scholarships, candidates must submit their applications no later than June 20, 2019. Additionally, candidates must submit proof of their acceptance letter from the academic institute they plan on attending, or proof of enrolment at your current post-secondary institute.

Full Scholarship Details

Two scholarships for $500 USD

For students in finance

Offered exclusively to American students

To apply: Write a 500-word essay explaining why you are interested in a career in finance, what you hope to accomplish with it, and what your career goals are for the future

Scholarship deadline: June 20, 2019

About Financial Fiduciaries, LLC and Thomas Batterman

Financial Fiduciaries, LLC is a fee-only investment advisory firm, registered with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), offering planning and investment services to individuals and mutual insurance companies throughout Wisconsin.

Thomas Batterman and Financial Fiduciaries, LLC are dedicated to managing your financial situation with the necessary time, attention and expertise required to help you achieve your goals. Thomas Batterman is a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Law, which provided him with detailed knowledge regarding lawful investing and fiduciary services. Thomas Batterman recognized a growing need for fiduciary services, which is why he founded Financial Fiduciaries, LLC in 2010.

For more information regarding the application, please visit: http://financialfiduciariesscholarship.com/

info@financialfiduciariesscholarship.com

