Global Water Softeners Market Size is Projected to Reach 1,464 Million USD by 2025- QY Research, Inc

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO and HAMBURG, Germany, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Water softeners are primarily use reserve osmosis, distillation, and ion exchange processes to turn hard water into soft water. The latest research report by QY Research states that the global water softeners market was worth US$1,036 mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$1,464 mn by 2025. During the forecast years of 2018 and 2025, the global market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.07%.

Some of the key market leaders analysed in the global market for water softeners are Coway, EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier (GE), Whirlpool Corporation, 3M, A.O. Smith, Canature, Kinetico, Harvey Water Softeners, Aquasana, and Kenmore amongst others.

Companies are focussing on developing better water softening technologies to minimize water pollution that can be caused by letting out the residue into natural water bodies. For instance, EcoWater Systems is working on creating softeners that adapt to the hardness of the water instead of one solution fits all approach.

Global Water Softeners Market: Drivers

The global water softener market is being driven by the growing awareness about negative impact of hard water during normal usage. The demand for water softeners is expected to remain on the rise as various developing countries in the world are realizing the need for it. Furthermore, growing investments in developing water softener technology are also likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The recent years has witnessed a high adoption of water softener kits in the residential sectors as households in urban areas continue to be on the rise. Analysts anticipate that the rapid pace of urbanization, escalating hardness of groundwater, and paucity of water are also likely to boost the demand for water softeners in the coming years.

Global Water Softeners Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global water softeners market is segmented into salt-based water softeners and salt free water softeners. On the basis of application, the global market for water softeners is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. Out of these, the usage of water softeners will be the highest in the residential sector due to an exponentially rising consumer base. In the coming years, commercial water softeners are also expected to gain traction.

Research Summary and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/737126/global-water-softeners-market

Global Water Softeners Market: Forecast by Region

In terms of region, the global water softeners market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the demand for water softeners will continue to be high in Asia Pacific. The emerging economies of India and China are expected to be the key contributors to the soaring demand for water softeners.

Furthermore, the growing awareness about using softer water for daily usage is expected to play an important role in the growth of this regional market. In addition, North America and Europe is also expected to drive the demand for water softeners in the coming years.

Report Available on Purchase @ 4,900 USD: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/831ad637d013df9051f589916e503243,0,1,Global%20Water%20Softeners%20Market%20Insights,%20Forecast%20to%202025,

Related Reports:

Commercial Water Softeners Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1045499/global-commercial-water-softeners-competitive-market

Residential Water Softeners Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1045501/global-residential-water-softeners-market

Industrial Water Softeners Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1045500/global-industrial-water-softeners-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh - Digital Marketing Director

Contact: +91-7028-920-828

Email: rahul@qyresearch.com

Sales Contact US:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-626-428-8800

Emails - enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web - www.qyresearch.com

https://www.qyresearch.com.cn/

Expert News:

https://weeklywall.com/

https://spotherld.com/

https://reviewhealthworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg