The California-based energy technology company has released its updated Enphase AC Battery (ACB) with a new battery cell supplier and improved time-of-use (TOU) software for customers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.U.S. inverter specialist Enphase has updated its modular 1.2 kWh AC-coupled energy storage system for customers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The new version of the ACB was released with a new battery cell supplier onboard and more fine-tuned TOU tariff management opportunities. Weighting approximately 25 kg, the ACB system is easy to install and can be sized to ensure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...