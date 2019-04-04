The global industrial wireline networking market is expected to post a CAGR close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The implementation of lloT in an industrial plant enables physical devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and hardware to collect, analyze, and exchange data without the need for human intervention. Moreover, industrial ethernet offers a standard, converged network platform, which can fulfill such connectivity requirements and can be smoothly integrated with loT as it provides high transmission speeds of up to 1 Gbps, making it the platform of choice as it leads to the development of smart factories. Thus, lloT is one of the significant factors fostering the growth of the global industrial wireline networking market.

As per Technavio, the advent of Ethernet with TSN will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial wireline networking market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global industrial wireline networking market: Advent of Ethernet with TSN

End-user industries such as automotive, industrial, and others use real-time communication with multiple network devices and will significantly benefit from the introduction of the time-sensitive networking (TSN) standard. In general, Ethernet with TSN adds value to existing Ethernet mechanisms, specifically in the areas of Quality of Service (QoS), including bandwidth reservation, as well as synchronization, low latencies, and even seamless redundancy. TSN also eases the task of running multiple real-time-capable protocols, simultaneously, in a single network (network convergence). A key value-addition that TSN brings to industrial applications is its ability to drive the unification of networks that were, out of necessity, separate in the past so that users can enjoy cost savings as well as performance improvements. Thus, with such advantages, the advent of ethernet with TSN will showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Industrial Ethernet has been the fastest-growing technology in the field of communication systems and is now considered as the core of industrial networks. Ongoing advances in its bandwidth, speed, and reliability have been the prime reasons for the growth of the global wireline networking market. As a large number of protocols can run on it, Industrial Ethernet can tackle a wide spectrum of applications meet all the industrial network needs, ranging from I/O communications and plantwide communications to motion," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial wireline networking market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial wireline networking market by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and other products) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in the oil and gas, food and beverage, and automotive industries in the region.

