(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

28 February 2019 31 March 2019 Shares in Euronext 50 169 049 50 169 049 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 329 576 77 310 817 Effective voting rights 76 774 514 76 762 760

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

