Net Insight AB: Net Insight and Media Excel partner to provide end-to-end ultra-low latency live streaming offerings on top of Microsoft Azure

Stockholm, Sweden, NAB 2019 (stand SU2806)- Net Insight today announces a 3 seconds end-to-end latency, one-click streaming workflow inclusive of transcoding together with Media Excel and Microsoft Azure.

Net Insight's Sye Streaming Service is uniquely positioned in the market, combining ultra-low latency and perfect sync, bringing a TV-like experience to the OTT audience. Deployed on top of Microsoft Azure, Sye Streaming Service is massively scalable, streaming to more than hundreds of thousands of viewers across the globe every day, and a perfect fit for live trivia, live sports, or auctions among others.

With this new partnership, Sye Streaming Service will take automation to the next level, delivering a one-click service that makes it easy to connect, transcode and stream in an instant. As a result, the customer onboarding is highly improved, making it quick and effortless, enabling any customer to be up and streaming in minutes. The service will be available in Q2 on Syestreaming.com.

Media Excel's HERO Cloud is a proven virtual transcoding software solution that has found the sweet spot between quality and performance. Powered by Azure, integrated with Sye Streaming Service, HERO Cloud seamlessly spins up a transcoding service based on Sye's customer demand. HERO Cloud, together with Sye Connect and Sye Streaming Service, enables a full end-to-end, one-click service ready to ingest, transcode and stream content from any location to viewers across the globe, all under 3 seconds.

"The versatility of our HERO Cloud platform enables a fully virtual ultra-low latency streaming workflow, both in a pure cloud environment and in a hybrid cloud architecture such as Microsoft Azure Stack and Azure," says Nikos Kyriopoulos, VP Product and Business Development at Media Excel.

A seamless integration between the two solutions is enabled in combination with Azure Kubernetes Services.

The relationship will also enable a new Sye Software-as-a-Service, supporting one-click provisioning of an entire Sye streaming cluster and a Media Excel HERO Cloud transcoder. This new SaaS will enable anyone to start operating or managing their own live streaming service, including transcoding. The new SaaS will also support hybrid cloud environments through Azure Stack, suitable for the Telco vertical. It will be available in Q2.

"We are very pleased to see two of our partners combining their services, and taking advantage of Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack and Azure Kubernetes Services to offer a best-of-breed solution addressing the live streaming market," says Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager, Azure Media & AI Platform at Microsoft.

"With this new offering we will not only enhance our existing Sye Streaming Service but we will also - together with Media Excel and Microsoft Azure - enable a complete end-to-end live streaming offering, especially suitable for a hybrid cloud-Telco environment," says Filippa Hasselström, VP Streaming Solutions at Net Insight.

The solution between Net Insight, Media Excel and Microsoft Azure will be showcased at NAB Net Insight's stand SU2806 and Media Excel's stand SU6710.

Filippa Hasselström, VP Streaming Solutions at Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, filippa.hasselstrom@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

About Media Excel

Founded in 2000, the company has been the industry leader of real-time video processing software to distribute video over IP networks. Solutions from Media Excel provide the reliability, scalability and performance required to deliver high-quality video via appliance and cloud deployment models. Powering more than 400 million multiscreen subscribers worldwide, and with the largest market share in multiscreen encoding, Media Excel assists Pay TV operators, content providers, broadcasters and telcos worldwide.

To learn more, please visit www.mediaexcel.com

Contact: info@mediaexcel.com

