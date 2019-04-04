Pablo Soria de Lachica Discusses Likely Trade Consequences of Proposed US-Mexico Border Wall

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / The vast distance along the border between the United States and Mexico is almost 2000 miles across and runs along mountainous terrain. A significant proportion of traffic crosses the border from coast to coast on both sides. The transportation of goods between the two countries reached an estimated $615.9 billion in 2017. The course of the conversation regarding constructing a wall along the border does not always take into account the deep financial connections between the US and Mexico. Pablo Soria de Lachica notes that the impact on the transportation of imported and exported products will reverberate throughout the economy in both countries.

Some might think increased border funding means stream-lined security with less focus on keeping people out and more on making the entire process more efficient for the transportation of trade goods from one country to the other. The reality is much less ideal as a border wall cuts off direct supply routes. The first problem to occur as a result is the increased cost of trade, and a reduction in business communication between the two countries. Another factor is the extra time it will take and logistical nightmare that will require significant labor and hours to manage. What is even more concerning is the 5 million US jobs that rely on trade with Mexico. The ramifications of the trade disruptions that may develop, as a result of the border wall, have only begun to be examined, according to Pablo Soria de Lachica.

Full or even partial budget approval has a very low chance for the proposed border wall. Still, the consequences will have lasting effects on both sides of the wall, a study from Stanford shows. The overall expenditure involved in constructing a border barrier could reach more than two billion US dollars. In 2016, seeking empirical evidence to determine that efficacy of a border wall on curtailing illegal practices, researchers had the opportunity to study data from before and after more than 500 miles of fence was added to the US-Mexico border. The results showed that migration was not reduced and there were no perceived benefits. This study can be extrapolated as an example of what will take place nationwide.

Pablo Soria de Lachica is an internationally acclaimed investment advisor who earned his Master of Business Administration at Universidad Tecnológico de México (UNITEC). Specializing in the global trade market, he has a strong focus on client investment strategy including overseeing daily trade operations, developing market tools for clients and tailoring investment plans for the requirements of corporations and individuals. A leading expert in forex (foreign exchange) trading, Pablo Soria de Lachica also supports philanthropic endeavors including environmental organizations, and the Boy Scouts as well as being an active contributor to the Delta Epsilon Sigma programs, Bridges for Peace, the America-Israel Cultural Foundation, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.

Pablo Soria de Lachica - Foreign Exchange Specialist: http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

Pablo Soria de Lachica Evaluates Labor Impact of US-Mexico Border Wall Extension: http://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-evaluates-labor-004000744.html

Pablo Soria de Lachica Analyzes Potential Economic Impact of Mexico Border Wall Extension: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-analyzes-potential-221000897.html

Contact Information:

PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

contact@pablosoriadelachicanews.com

SOURCE: Pablo Soria de Lachica

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541054/Pablo-Soria-de-Lachica-Discusses-Likely-Trade-Consequences-of-Proposed-US-Mexico-Border-Wall