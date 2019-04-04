EnergySage's quarterly intel report also showed Enphase winning back U.S. market share from SolarEdge, falling costs and bigger rooftop PV systems.The U.S. residential solar market can be difficult to pin down. Thousands of installers across the country go about their business every day in the service area of hundreds of utilities, and this affords few centralized sources of decisive data about what is happening. And while the quarterly results of leading solar companies offer insights, these only show the biggest companies, and not the "long tail" of regional and local installers who put the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...