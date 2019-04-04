Gearbest Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Global Live Broadcast

SHENZHEN, China, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Gearbest wrapped up the 5th anniversary celebration with millions of Gearbest fans. As one of the major highlights, Gearbest invited 8 influential YouTubers from Spain, the U.S., Germany, Israel, and Czech Republic to Gearbest headquarters in Shenzhen to broadcast the party and signature product reviews.

Gearbest Interviewed Popular YouTubers about Being on YouTube and Gearbest

On March 21, Gearbest held an online party with 8 popular YouTubers, celebrating the anniversary and broadcasting live reviews about Gearbest products. From smart phones, to drones, to bicycles, the broadcast covered several star products on Gearbest, especially Chinese alternatives compared with famous global brands.

YouTuber Christopher (YouTube channel TechTablets) was amazed by how modern Shenzhen is becoming during the trip around the city. He said he has known about Gearbest since 2014 and compared to then, Shenzhen now is full of electric buses and taxis. For his YouTube channels, he said honesty is the best policy. "You need to really think genuinely for the consumers, think about what they really need and help them to make better decisions as needed," Christopher said.

YouTuber and media practitioner Ronny Frey (YouTube channel NerdsHeaven) from Germany, has cooperated with Gearbest since 2015. He shared some of his experience in producing his YouTube channel. "I am not trying to be an expert in front of my audience, I am just a normal person who everyone can relate to. I will not try to be excited in front of the camera when I actually feel tired. My personality is my advantage," he said.

Carlos (YouTube channel Topesdegama) from Spain, has worked with Gearbest for 5 years. His millions of followers made him a superstar for Chinese 3C brands, and YouTube changed his life totally. "When I started my YouTube channel, it was very hard. Every single negative comment made me frustrated. But I have to say that my YouTube channel opened up a brand new world where I can meet many great friends and new opportunities. I realize my potential to do a lot more things that I never thought I could have done before."

When it comes to suggestions for YouTube newcomers, Chris and Carlos could not stress enough the word "passion". Chris added, "With so many competitors now on YouTube, anyone who wants to make a serious business by becoming a YouTuber should think clearly before about the strategy and unique advantages that you have."

Not long after Gearbest's upgrade on brand image, "fun" from Gearbest's new slogan "Quality, affordable, fun" was well portrayed throughout the celebration. During the 5th anniversary, Gearbest daily sales' peak grew 45% compared to that of last year, and the sales growth rate of electric bicycles from FIIDO reached 225%. In total, Gearbest has reached an audience of over 10 million and close to 1 million visits have come from the live broadcasting party with YouTubers.

About Gearbest

Founded in 2014, GearBest is a leading global e-commerce platform that is committed to providing Affordable, Quality and Fun shopping experience and happiness for global consumers. Five years of growth and development enabled Gearbest to have close partnerships with world-famous brands, having a wide selection of products and over one thousand new arrivals on a daily basis. In 2018, Gearbest was ranked 22nd in Top 50 Chinese Export Global Brand Builders by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database.

Website: www.gearbest.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846867/Gearbest_5th_anniversary.jpg