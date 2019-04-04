Plug and Play Selects 150 Startups For Their Summer Batches

SUNNYVALE, California, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announced today the 150 startups participating in their Summer 2019 accelerator batches. Entrepreneurs from each startup will take part in one of the following programs: Enterprise 2.0 , Health , Insurtech , Internet of Things , Mobility , Real Estate & Construction , Travel & Hospitality . The full list of accepted startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: bit.ly/pnpsummer2019

"We strive to bring new ideas into industries in need of innovation," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "This batch of startups will help create new revenue streams for our partners, increase customer satisfaction, and really move these markets forward for the better."

The selected startups will participate in Plug and Play's three-month business development program and have the chance to meet with their network of over 280 corporate partners. This program will give startups the opportunity to collaborate one-on-one with corporations, VCs, and other startups in exclusive networking events, private dealflow sessions, and more.

Last year, Plug and Play remained the most active Silicon Valley venture capital firm, investing in over 220 companies globally. The full company performance report, including information on their accelerator programs, investments, and corporate partners, can be viewed here.

Plug and Play does not take equity from startups for program participation. Graduation for these batches will commence June 11-13th at Summer Summit.

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries.

