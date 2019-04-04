Global Marketing And Communications Agency Finn Partners Joins Tourism Cares

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners, one of the world's fastest growing independent marketing and communications firms, is now a member of Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to advancing the travel industry's positive social and environmental impact. The announcement was made at this year's World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Seville, Spain on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

"With our expanding global Travel & Lifestyle practice, FINN's membership in this notable organization is very important and supports our vision to make a real difference for our clients," said Gail Moaney, founding managing partner, FINN. "We have provided a range of value-added options for many of our clients, helping many deepen their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs."

The agency's membership is seen as timely and critical as it continues to provide strategic guidance to an increasing range of global tourism and lifestyle brands.

For more than a decade, Tourism Cares has united the travel, tourism and hospitality industries to give back to destinations in need of care. The organization works to mobilize leading travel associations and companies to use business as a force for good by convening, educating, and motivating all sectors to make a positive impact through travel.

Tourism Cares' CEO Paula Vlamings is pleased to welcome FINN, remarking, "With FINN becoming a member and global partner, the agency joins an impressive list of over 20 associations which are invested and committed to the spirit of volunteerism, positive impact travel and environmental sustainability."

FINN has also recently launched a Responsible Tourism global practice, led by Jane Madden, Managing Partner and Sustainability and Social Impact Practice Leader, as well as a 2019 recipient of International Institute for Peace through Tourism's "Celebrating Her" Award.

