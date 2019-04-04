Regulatory News:

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, is today publishing the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at March 31, 2019, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of shares: 63,078,690 1

Number of voting rights: 62,986,690 2

In addition, the redemption into new shares of the bonds redeemable in shares held by OEP Inside B.V. initially planned on April 1, 2019, is suspended to the clearance of the Austrian antitrust authorities3. This clearance is expected to occur within the next four weeks, allowing the issuance of 21,651,191 new shares of Inside Secure as already communicated to the market.

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

1 No change versus last month.

2 Excluding treasury shares

3 As indicated in the statement of intent of OEP Inside BV dated March 13, 2019 and available on the website of the French Autorité des marchés financiers, the issuance of the new shares will be carried out subject to regulatory constraints related to the antitrust laws.

