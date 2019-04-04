Company recognized for demonstrated excellence for the fifth consecutive year

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been included in the 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). Teleperformance is recognized as one of the largest and most successful worldwide outsourcing service providers for the fifth consecutive year across all outsourcer services categories.

The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 honors outsourcing service providers that demonstrate excellence in five critical pillars: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry, said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. I congratulate Teleperformance for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies".

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "We're happy to once again be included on this prestigious list of companies from around the world that represent the full spectrum of all types outsourcing services. The breadth, depth and independence of the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 annual evaluation validates for our clients and our others key stakeholders the quality of our overall business model, the accuracy of our global scale and our bottom-line success."

The full Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 list is available on IAOP's website, http://www.IAOP.org.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

ABOUT IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

