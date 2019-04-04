Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Posting of Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors' Dealings 04-Apr-2019 / 16:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining 4 April 2019 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Posting of Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors' Dealings Block Commodities is pleased to announce that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with a notice of the Annual General Meeting, has been posted to shareholders today and will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com [1]. The Company also announces that its Executive Chairman, Dr Chris Cleverly, has elected to enter into a convertible loan agreement with the Company in a principal amount of GBP70,000, in lieu of salary arrears (with a conversion price identical to the convertible loans announced on 27 March 2019, together the "Convertible Loans"). As announced previously, the Convertible Loans are interest-free and will be converted into new ordinary shares of no-par value in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of GBP0.0007 per share, once the necessary shareholder authorities have been obtained at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. **ENDS** For further information visit www.blockcommodities.com [1] or contact the following: Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: ACS TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 8100 EQS News ID: 796265 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5fd957859089143ab1da9a8d39238f92&application_id=796265&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

