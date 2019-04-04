In February 2019, NeuroVive completed a rights issue, which was followed by a private placement. These brought in a total of SEK108.1m (net estimated), which should be sufficient to 2020. In its recent 2018 annual report, NeuroVive provided a detailed update on its R&D activities and outlined the goals for 2019 achievable with the new funding. Potential near-term share price catalysts include KL1333 Phase Ib initial results, non-dilutive financing and the start of the NeuroSTAT Phase II clinical trial, and an out-licensing of NV556. Our updated valuation is SEK1.51bn or SEK8.1/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...