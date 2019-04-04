The ITC will look at cells made by LONGi, JinkoSolar and REC Group, based on claims by Hanwha Q Cells that the companies have infringed on its PERC technology.Since President Trump took office the U.S. solar industry has endured 30% global tariffs on solar cells and modules under Section 201, global tariffs on steel and aluminum under Section 232, tariffs on Chinese inverters under Section 301 and tariffs on Chinese solar cells, also under Section 301. These are in addition to the anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells and modules from China and Taiwan launched in two separate rounds ...

