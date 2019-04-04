HighJump Unveils Customer Innovation Award Winners for 2019

Awards recognize outstanding achievements using HighJump's solutions for the supply chain of the future

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces the winners of its second-annual customer innovation awards. Winners were chosen based on progressive and innovative use of HighJump's solutions to capitalize on the connected and automated supply chain of the future.

Purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice, adaptability - consumer expectations are rapidly increasing supply chain complexity. HighJump's customer innovation award winners turned this challenge into an opportunity. By integrating HighJump's solutions, these companies differentiated themselves in their markets, evolving operations to uniquely meet industry and customer demands today and beyond.

Recipients for 2019 include:

JS Products - Stand-Out Business Benefits: Introducing cycle counting improvements through HighJump Warehouse Edge, the company won back five business days allocated for end-of-year inventory checks for the past 30 years. This is in addition to automatic allocation and waving to improve labelling. JS Products seamlessly added 1,500 SKUs in 2018.

- Introducing cycle counting improvements through HighJump Warehouse Edge, the company won back five business days allocated for end-of-year inventory checks for the past 30 years. This is in addition to automatic allocation and waving to improve labelling. JS Products seamlessly added 1,500 SKUs in 2018. Preferred Freezer - Compelling Transformation Story: A HighJump Enterprise 3PL customer for decades, Preferred Freezer's commitment to efficiency and automation enables the addition of 3-5 sites a year. Other than truck drivers, the sites are fully automated - managed by an IT staff in the single digits.

- A HighJump Enterprise 3PL customer for decades, Preferred Freezer's commitment to efficiency and automation enables the addition of 3-5 sites a year. Other than truck drivers, the sites are fully automated - managed by an IT staff in the single digits. Conn's HomePlus - Thinking Outside of the Box: Maximizing the power of the cloud, Conn's HomePlus lead a widespread rollout of HighJump Warehouse Advantage across 10 distribution centers, 28 cross-docks and more than 150 stores. The company also leverages custom KPIs via HighJump Pulse for real-time tracking of customer pick-up, total inventory dollars and inventory movement.

"HighJump has come a long way in paving the path to the supply chain of the future, and we're thrilled to have our customers with us on this journey," said Chad Collins, chief executive officer at HighJump. "At HighJump, we love making you better. The accomplishments of our customer innovation award winners are a testament to this. We seek and develop creative solutions to empower our customer to achieve their goals."

Winners were formally recognized during HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, held March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Elevate brings together 800+ supply chain professionals from across the globe to learn the latest on HighJump's solutions and professional services. Attendees are also provided with networking and educational opportunities.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

