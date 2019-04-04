WALLIX: WALLIX ACCELERATES ITS INTERNATIONAL CHANNEL STRATEGY AND CHANGES SCOPE WITH A NEW PARTNER PROGRAM

WALLIX appoints Xavier Lefaucheux as VP Global Channel

New Business Partner program to expand international development

Launch of a Partner Portal to support the channel ecosystem

Expansion of Customer Success worldwide, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), a European expert in Privileged Access Management (PAM[1]) has further developed its distributor and vendor partner program to boost international growth. The global expansion of the partner network to develop a closer relationship with end users is one of the pillars of WALLIX's "Ambition21" strategic plan to become a European Cybersecurity Champion. With over 36% of sales generated internationally in 2018, WALLIX intends to boost market share acquisition by helping its partners to be more effective, more profitable and better informed, and has set a goal to cover 80% of the global cybersecurity market by 2021.

To carry out this strategy, WALLIX has appointed Xavier Lefaucheux as VP Global Channel. He will lead a 10-person team dedicated to the coordination, execution and moderation of the partner program.

With a sharp increase in international sales in 2018 (+53%), the effectiveness of a sales model through a partner network has proven its worth at WALLIX. Xavier Lefaucheux, VP Global Channel notes: "With annual growth of 20%,[2] the global PAM market presents an outstanding opportunity for growth for our partners. To back partners in our key regions (France, DACH/CEE, MEA, BENELUX, UK /Nordic countries and North America), we have developed our business partner program for distributors, retailers and MSSPs to provide them additional support depending on the level of commitment we have contracted (Elite, Premier, Initial)."

"The digital transformation is revolutionizing a number of industries. With this in mind, our clients and partners must face up to the growing challenges and permanently adapt to new usages, all this in a technical environment where regulations established in 2018 have completely changed the rules of the game (NIS, GDPR, etc.). Our program has been created to provide them with the agility and support needed to respond to these needs and together, win new markets," Edwige Brossard, Chief Marketing Officer at WALLIX, adds.

A number of measures have already been introduced in the new program to support partners and stimulate a local dynamic to foster closer relationships for better business opportunities, a better understanding of the "WALLIX Bastion" product range through a documentation library (videos, e-books, client case studies, etc.), or even strengthened competencies thanks to a training platform and WALLIX Academy certification. Furthermore, more engaged partners can take advantage of the potential to organize joint marketing activities. WALLIX is also empowered to give preference to those partners who are the most active and have invested the most from the start of the client itinerary.

A Partner Portal to boost the channel ecosystem

WALLIX announces the launch of a PRM platform (Partner Relation Management), which centralizes program tracking and monitoring tools by directly involving its ecosystem of partners. Following a test phase conducted alongside a few partners, the platform will be systematically deployed to the entire network of retailers, integrators and vendor distributors. In the next few months, it will be enhanced with new functionality geared at simplifying the transfer of business, marketing and technical competences.

Expansion of Customer Success worldwide, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

To support partners and clients in their digital transformation throughout the world, WALLIX has also extended its Customer Success organization. With a team of about 20 people dispersed all across Europe and North America, the vendor has the capacity to respond to the support needs of its partners and clients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With the evolution of computer-based threats to internal risks in organizations, and new regulations concerning the protection of critical infrastructure and access to personal data, the introduction of privileged access management solutions (PAM) is no longer an option, but an obligation. In this context, clients need a solution which is at the same time efficient, easy to implement and is backed by technical support capable of providing solutions to client project complexity.

After investing in the technical excellence and simplicity of the Bastion solution, WALLIX has now combined all the necessary ingredients to implement a PAM project within any organization, no matter the size, sector or geographical scope.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr



Financial Press Relations

Nicolas Bouchez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr WALLIX

Edwige BROSSARD

Tel. +33 (0)1 81 70 16 03 / ebrossard@walllix.com

[1] Privileged Access Management

[2] Source PAM Magic Quadrant Gartner

