Securitas Acquires Leading Alarm Monitoring Company in Australia

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is strengthening its client value proposition in the Australian security market through the acquisition of Staysafe, a leading alarm monitoring company in Australia.

Founded in 1987 and based in Melbourne, Staysafe is today one of the largest monitoring companies in Australia with MAUD 11 (72 MSEK) annual sales, 73 employees and 28,000 monitoring connections managed through two grade A1 monitoring centers located in Melbourne, Victoria and Adelaide in South Australia. The purchase price is estimated to MAUD 19 (123 MSEK).

"Staysafe is a strong organization built on many years of successful entrepreneurship. We are very pleased to welcome the Staysafe team onboard to an exciting journey together with Securitas says Andreas Lindback, Divisional President, Securitas AMEA. Through the acquisition of Staysafe we are building on our protective service offering in the Australian security market which will strengthen our service delivery and innovative solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to continue engaging with our existing and new clients in Australia on how we can drive further value through the acquisition of Staysafe announced today."

Securitas is the world leading protective services company with the ambition to lead the industry into the next generation of intelligent security solutions. Since entering the Australian market in 2017 Securitas has experienced strong growth and expanded its geographical footprint and capabilities across the country.

The acquisition will be consolidated into Securitas in the second quarter 2019.

