As announced on February 14, 2019, from January 1, 2019, in line with the new organization of its front office consisting of three regions compared to a similar organization consisting of five regions previously - the Group organizes its financial reporting into three regions (Europe - including France, Italy and countries previously reported under the Rest of Europe region North and Central America, and finally Rest of the World).
By aligning its organization more closely with its markets in this way, the Group intends to improve coverage of its international clients, speed up development in fast-growing verticals, roll out its international programs more extensively and promote the sharing of good practices.
Historical data from 2014 to 2018 for sales, growth and profitability for the Europe region is now available on Legrand website: Legrand.com
KEY FINANCIAL DATES
- 2019 first-quarter results: May 2, 2019
"Quiet period1" starts April 2, 2019
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019
- Ex-dividend date: June 3, 2019
- Dividend payment: June 5, 2019
- Investor Day: June 12, 2019
- 2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019
Quiet period1" starts June 30, 2019
ABOUT LEGRAND
|
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
