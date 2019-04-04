Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of Eurobonds

Reference is made to the announcement on March 28, 2019. Norsk Hydro ASA has completed a successful placement of senior unsecured bonds with a total amount of EUR 800 million. The transaction is split in two tranches:

- EUR 500 million, 6-year, fixed rate bonds with a coupon of 1.125% p.a. (1,253% reoffer yield)

- EUR 300 million, 10-year, fixed rate bonds with a coupon of 2.00% p.a. (2,119% reoffer yield)

"We are very satisfied to have completed such a successful placement. The strong interest confirms that Hydro is considered an attractive investment for bond investors. We are pleased to have achieved highly competitive terms", says CFO Eivind Kallevik.

As previously announced, the proceeds from the bond issues are intended for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of indebtedness.

An application has been made for the bonds to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

BNP Paribas, Citi, ING and Nordea are Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Corporate Finance

Contact Peik Norenberg

Cellular +47 91761556

E-mail Peik.Norenberg@hydro.com



Disclaimer

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act