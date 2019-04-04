Token Communities Ltd.: Token Communities Ltd Announces Name Change to Sakthi Global Holdings Ltd and an Increase in Its Share Capital

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / The Company is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to Sakthi Global Holdings Ltd to reflect its new business focus in the Auto manufacturing business. At the same time, it has taken the decision to increase its authorized number of shares to 5,000,000,000. It is new management's belief that its strong business ventures will benefit from a more robust and sufficient share reserve to attract investments for its projects moving forward.

About Token Communities:

Token Communities Limited is a publicly traded Delaware Corporation, trading symbol "TKCM". The Company's new Management sees obvious and beneficial synergies between its core automotive parts manufacturing business and the company's current expertise in block chain and fintech technologies, and is now in the process of consolidating the best aspects of both within the Company. Per the Acquisition and Share Exchange Agreement of April 2nd, 2019, ABT Auto Investments Ltd. is now the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

ABT Auto Investments Ltd. is a majority holding company of Sakthi Automotive Group is a leading global Tier One automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures systems and technologies which are making the next generation of vehicles lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in London, Sakthi Automotive Group has over 5,000 employees operating at 6 manufacturing facilities in 5 countries including the USA, China, Germany, Portugal and India to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. Sakthi Automotive Group is a global leading manufacturer of Safety Chassis and Powertrain Components into Aluminium and Iron, supplying to all major OEM's including General Motors, Ford Motors, Volkswagen, Daimler, PSA, Volvo, Toyota, Renault-Nissan, BMW, Volvo and many others. Our commitment goes beyond simply making and delivering products. We deliver operational excellence by leveraging our global standards, policies and best practices across all disciplines. We recruit and retain world-class, creative and innovative associates who thrive when thinking outside of the box. We invest in state-of-the-art technology to elevate and strengthen our research, development and validation capabilities. We are dedicated to changing the way the world moves by designing, engineering and manufacturing technologies that make the automotive industry lighter, safer, more efficient and more powerful.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed on March 7th, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

To learn more about our wholly owned subsidiary and core business, please visit www.ABTAutoinvestments.com and www.sakthigroup.com

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Lalit Verma, CEO, Tel 248-778-6553

E mail kumar@sakthiauto.com , Chief Executive Officer, Token Communities Ltd.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541076/Token-Communities-Ltd-Announces-Name-Change-to-Sakthi-Global-Holdings-Ltd-and-an-Increase-in-Its-Share-Capital