Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom and UNICEF advance programs to protect children and adolescents through regional alliance

Millicom and UNICEF advance programs to protect children and adolescents through regional alliance

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 4, 2019. - Millicom, through its TIGO operations, and UNICEF, today celebrate their joint advancements in promoting programs and initiatives aimed at preventing violence against children and adolescents both online and offline. During a high-level bilateral meeting, UNICEF's Executive Director, Henrietta H. Fore and Millicom's CEO, Mauricio Ramos, discussed ways in which each organization can leverage their assets in Latin America and unique skills to achieve their goal of using digital technology to protect this group.

Millicom and UNICEF have actively collaborated since 2012 to promote and respect the rights of children and adolescents in all Latin American markets where TIGO operates. Millicom was the first mobile operator in the region to develop an assessment tool to measure the potential impact that its digital products and services may have on children and adolescents. As a result of this, Millicom adjusted several of its internal policies, and reinforced its sustainability strategy to help educate children and families on the safe and productive use of the internet. Today's programs support parents, particularly pregnant women, teachers and employees, and empower children and adolescents through digital technology. Millicom and UNICEF have also promoted this positive cooperation to increase the use of the child rights assessment tool more broadly in the telecommunications industry.

In 2018, Millicom and UNICEF engaged in a renewed three-year agreement focused on piloting innovative, technology-based solutions to promote the rights of children and adolescents online and offline, and to encourage adolescent participation and empowerment. Today, both organizations celebrated the progress achieved together, with regional and local initiatives in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Paraguay. They also discussed the future of this alliance with the aim of achieving together positive change in the lives of millions of children and adolescents in the region and accelerating the fulfillment of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the most difficult places to reach the most disadvantaged children in the world. To save their lives. To protect their rights. To help them reach their full potential.

In 190 countries and territories, we work for every boy and girl, everywhere, every day, to build a better world for all.

And we never give up.

For more information about UNICEF and its work, visit: www.unicef.org/lac

Contacts for further information:

Marisol Quintero, UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean, tel: + 507 3017373; cel: +507 69412277; mquintero@unicef.org.

Vivian Kobeh, Millicom Corporate Communications Director, tel: +1 305 476 7352; press@millicom.com.

