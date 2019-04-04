Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - Added Capital Inc. (TSXV: AAD) ("Added Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Harvey McKenzie as its Corporate Secretary, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years' accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based financial advisory firm and merchant bank focused on small cap and microcap public companies and private companies, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments and financial restructurings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

President, CEO and Director

Tel: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

