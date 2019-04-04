Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: IBT publishes annual report for 2018

Today, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for the financial year 2018.



The report is available on IBT's website ibtherapeutics.com under the section "Investors & Media - Financial Reports" and is available in printed form for those that have requested. A copy can be requested by contacting IBT's office via info@ibtherapeutics.com.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT") is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414, to prevent NEC and improving feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT is further pursuing a second rare disease program IBP-1016 for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe disease in infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfil unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT B) shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Daniel Mackey, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Phone: +46 70 670 1226

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

This is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 CET on April 4, 2019.

Attachment