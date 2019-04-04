HH Global awarded 2021 UK Census contract

LONDON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive tender process as part of the Crown Commercial Service's 3785 (Managed Print and Digital Solutions) Framework, HH Global has been awarded the contract to manage the Print and Post Out services for the 2021 Census, joining a number of suppliers helping deliver the estimate of all people and households for the Office for National Statistics.

Robert MacMillan, CEO at HH Global, said: "We're delighted and honoured to have been selected to support this prestigious and critical project. Our proposal was based on removing risk, securing value throughout the programme, and remaining agile so we can respond to the changing demands of the project and the opportunities within our supply chain. Our success in securing this work shows that our approach in these areas applies equally well to both public and private sector clients."

The contract covers the print and dispatch of postcards, initial contact letters, information leaflets, reminder letters and on-request supplementary materials to households and communal establishments in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The census reaches every household, representing a volume of around 26 million letters. The print and dispatch of other printed materials to support the census field force and any other customer activities is also included.

In preparation for the 2021 Census, HH Global will work with the ONS to plan and manage a rehearsal in selected parts of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The process and approach will be refined based on lessons learned.

As part of the programme, HH Global have committed to working in partnership with a range of suppliers and stakeholders, focusing on collaborative working to help the project achieve a high level of response and encourage public participation.

HH Global has contracted through its UK trading entity, HH Associates Ltd.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries.

