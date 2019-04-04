GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that senior management will present corporate updates at two upcoming investor conferences in April. Details are as follows:

HC WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE

Who: Chief Financial Officer Brian Hahn

When: Tuesday, April 9 at 2:10 p.m. (GMT)

Where: London, UK

18TH ANNUAL NEEDHAM HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Who:Chief Executive Officer Rachel King

When: Wednesday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Where: New York, NY

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for each of these presentations, please visit the GlycoMimetics website at www.glycomimetics.com.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' most advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its strategic collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics' wholly owned drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including a company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

