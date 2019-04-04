Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the compensation committee of its board of directors approved the grant on April 1, 2019 of inducement restricted stock units for an aggregate of 48,477 ordinary shares to 14 new employees.

The restricted stock units vest over three years, with 1/3 of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date. All awards are subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company. Each restricted stock unit also is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2014 Equity Incentive Plan and the restricted stock unit agreement pursuant to which the restricted stock unit was granted.

The restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Horizon Pharma in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

